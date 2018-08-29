Four cops martyred in terrorists attack at Shopian 

Srinagar: Four policemen were shot martyred by terrorists in Shopian district of South Kashmir today when they were repairing their vehicle, police said.
While two policemen martyred on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital, they said.
The incident happened near Arahama fruit mandi in the district.
They said the weapons of the policemen were missing and police have launched a manhunt for the terrorists. (PTI)
