Four consume poison

State Times News

JAMMU: Four persons consumed poison in their respective houses here on Wednesday.

As per the details, Anta, wife of Sonahasal, resident of Samailpur consumed some poisonous substance in her house and was shifted to hospital by her family members where she is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Raj Kumar, son of Kartar Chand, resident of Koota; Seema (name changed), resident of Domail and Sheetal Devi, wife of Rahul Kumar, resident of Akhnoor also consumed poison at their respective houses and are under treatment in hospital. Police is investigating all the cases.