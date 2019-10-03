Four consume poison

State Times News JAMMU: Four persons consumed poison in their respective houses here on Wednesday. As per the details, Anta, wife of Sonahasal, resident of Samailpur consumed some poisonous substance in her house and was shifted to hospital by her family members where she is under treatment. Meanwhile, Raj Kumar, son of Kartar Chand, resident of Koota; Seema (name changed), resident of Domail and Sheetal Devi, wife of Rahul Kumar, resident of Akhnoor also consumed poison at their respective houses and are under treatment in hospital. Police is investigating all the cases.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
You can’t be a hero all your life: Sanjay Kapoor
Playing James Bond has been a wonderful experience: Daniel Craig
Lata Mangeshkar makes Instagram debut
Aim to entertain with story relevant in today’s times: John on ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’
Life for me is about fears mashed with excitement: Hrithik Roshan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper