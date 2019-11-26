Four consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Four persons consumed poison at their respective areas here on Monday.

As per the details, Priyanka Devi, resident of Billawar consumed poison in her house and was brought to hospital by her family members where she is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusuf, resident of Akhnoor; Razak Ahmed, resident of Katra and Shivani, resident of Toph Sherkhaniyan also consumed poison at their respective areas and are under treatment in hospital.