Four consume poison

JAMMU: Four persons consumed poison at their respective houses here on Saturday.

As per the details, Sunny, resident of Bakshi Nagar consumed poison in his house and was brought to hospital by his family members where he is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Suprti Gupta, resident of Roop Nagar; Pawan Kumar, resident of Ramgarh and Bikram Singh, resident of Billawar also consumed poison at their respective houses and are under treatment in hospital.