Four consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:
Four persons consumed poison at their respective houses here on Saturday.
As
per the details, Sunny, resident of Bakshi Nagar consumed poison in his house
and was brought to hospital by his family members where he is under
treatment.
Meanwhile,
Suprti Gupta, resident of Roop Nagar; Pawan Kumar, resident of Ramgarh and
Bikram Singh, resident of Billawar also consumed poison at their respective
houses and are under treatment in hospital.
