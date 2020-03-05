Four consume poison, 1 dies

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: One person died while three others were hospitalised after they consumed poison at their respective houses here on Wednesday. As per the details, Aslam, son of Mohd Ismail, resident of Kathua consumed poison in his house and was shifted to hospital by his family members where he succumbed during treatment. Meanwhile, Usha Devi, resident of R S Pura; Nazeer Hussain, resident of Poonch and Amit Sharma, resident of Bhour Camp also consumed poison at their respective houses and are under treatment in hospital.
