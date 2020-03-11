Four children among 5 dead in house collapse

STATE TIMES NEWS Udhampur/Jammu: Five members, including four children, of a family died and another was injured when a boulder hit a house in Udhampur district early on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred at Barmean village in Ramnagar area, following which the house totally collapsed and five family members were buried, according to officials. Locals and police rushed to the spot and recovered five bodies, and a injured person, Raj Singh, has been hospitalised, the officials said.
The deceased have been identified as Sharda Devi (35), Aarti Devi (16), Anu Devi (14), Swani Devi (12), and Pawan Singh (10), they added.
