Four cases of criminal nature settled in Lok Adalat

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A Lok Adalt was held in the court complex Udhampur on Tuesday under the Chairman ship of Mohan Lal Manhas, Chairman District Legal Services Authority and Principal District and Session Judge Udhampur.

A total number of 10 cases of Civil ,MACT and Criminal nature were taken up out of which four criminal cases which include three cases under section 138 N.I Act and one under section 341/323 RPC was settled and disposed off in the Lok Adalat.

To settle the cases two benches were constituted. The Bench one constitute of Mohan Lal Manhas , District & Session Judge Udhampur and Bench number two comprised of Sub Judge Sandeep Kour and Ajay Kumar District Mobile Magistrate Udhampur.