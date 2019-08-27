Four assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Four assault cases have been reported here on Monday.

As per the details, Rajnish Uppal, resident of New Rehari lodged a complaint with Nagrota Police that Rakesh Sharma, resident of Sidhra attacked him over a land dispute. He further said that Rakesh also brandished a gun to threaten him. Police has registered a case and started investigation. On the other hand, Rakesh Sharma also filed similar complaint against Rajnish Uppal and his friends.

Kanachak Police registered an assault case against Kuldeep Raj on the complaint Ashok Kumar, resident of Malpur and R S Pura Police also registered a similar case against Mohinder Kumar, resident of Suchetgarh.