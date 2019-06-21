Four assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Four assault cases have been reported in Jammu on Thursday. As per the details, Dwarka Nath, resident of Maira Mandrian lodged a complaint with Akhnoor Police that he was attacked by Madan Lal and Haneef of same area. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Nagrota Police registered an assault case against Rattan Kumar on the complaint of Darshan Kumar, resident of Panjgrain; R S Pura Police registered a similar case against Omkar Singh and his friends on the compliant of Charnjeet Singh, resident of R S Pura while Trikuta Nagar Police registered a similar case against Goja and six other persons on the complaint of Sunny Kumar, resident of Rajiv Nagar.
