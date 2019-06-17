Four assault cases reported

Share Share Share 0

JAMMU: Four assault cases have been reported in the city on Sunday.

As per the details, Sonu, son of Krishan Lal, resident of Peer Mitha was attacked by somebody when he was standing out of his house. He was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh, son of Varun Singh, resident of Paloura; Soni Devi, wife of Bikram Singh, resident of R S Pura and Rishab Sharma, son of Ramesh Kumar, resident of Sarwal also got injured in assaults at their respective areas.