Four assault cases reported

JAMMU: Four assault cases have been reported here on Thursday.

As per the details, Darshna Devi, wife of Mohan Lal, resident of Patyala Chak got injured in a clash in the area and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hazeef, son of Jawab Din, resident of Dalpatian Mohalla; Gurdas Ram, son of Mangat Ram, resident of Arnia and Uttam Singh, son of Ram Lakha, resident of Samba were also got injured in clashes in their respective areas and are under treatment in hospital. Police has registered the cases and started investigation.