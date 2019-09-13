Four assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Four assault cases have been reported in city on Thursday. As per the details, Sunita Devi, resident of Majua lodged a complaint with Bishnah Police that Kaka of same area attacked her over an old dispute.

Police has registered a case and started investigation. Peermitha Police registered an assault case against unknown persons on the complaint of Majid Wani, resident of Bathindi; same police station registered a similar case against Kavi, resident of Christian Colony on the complaint of Shiv Kumar, resident of Prem Nagar and Kanachak Police registered an assault case over land issue against Pawan Singh and Rajinder Singh on the complaint of Sunita Devi, resident of Shamachak.