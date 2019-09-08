Four assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Four assault cases have been reported from different areas of the city on Saturday.

As per the details, Rita Devi, resident of Sidhra, lodged complaint with Nagrota Police that Shambu of same locality and his friends attacked her over an old dispute.

Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Pacca Danga Police registered an assault case against Shubham Gill, resident of Dogra Hall on the complaint of Rahul Mattoo, resident of Prem Nagar; Arnia Police registered a similar case against Kimti Lal on the complaint Nazeer Ahmed, resident of Arnia and Bagh-e-Bahu Police registered an assault case against Naresh Singh on the complaint of his mother Parkasho Devi, resident of Sheikh Nagar.