Four arrested with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Four people were arrested with 60 gram heroin from Bhalla belt of additional district Bhadarwah on Thursday evening, police said.

According to reports, a police team setup a check post on Bhalla-Droundi link road and intercepted a Maruti 800 car bearing registration number JK02M-5825, during a search of the vehicle, 60 grams heroin was recovered from four people,they said.

“Police party from Bhalla post intercepted a car at Droundi, on seeing police, the driver tried to flee but was stopped by police party. When asked about the identity, their movement was found suspicious,” said SHO Bhadarwah, Munir Khan.

“Consequent upon the search of all the four persons, 25 grams of heroin was recovered from driver, while another 35 grams was recovered from two accomplices,” SHO added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shafqat Hussian (driver) son of late Mohd Shafi resident of Drounde Bhalla , Khursheed Ahmed son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Shamdalai Kahara, Tariq Hussian son of Jaan Mohd resident of Halaran and Narinder Kumar son of Bar Dev Singh resident of Hanga Bhadarwah.

A case vide FIR 120/2018 under section 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Bhadarwah and investigation has been started.

Bhadarwah Police under the supervision of SSP Doda Mohd Shabir Khatana, ASP Rajinder Singh, SDPO Tousif Ahmed and SHO Munir Khan has started a major drive against drug trafficking in additional district Bhadarwah.