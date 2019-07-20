Four arrested with Charas

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Police Jammu on Friday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered Charas from their possession.

As per the details, a party of Police Station Gangyal led by ASI Sat Pal while on Naka duty at Kunjwani Chowk, stopped one TATA Sumo (JK03C-8414) for checking. The persons inside the vehicle were identified as Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat (Driver), son of Mohd Sadiq Bhat, resident of Charkpora, Pahalgam District Anantnag; Umar Bashir Khan, son of Bashir Ahmed Khan, resident of Chak Mohalla, Pahalgam District Anantnag; Ram Kumar, son of Harkesh, resident of Bagrukhurd Jind and Joginder Singh, son of Dhaiya, resident of 354, Dhan Soli, Kurar, Panipat. On search, 4.2 kg Charas like substance was recovered from their possession. A case vide FIR No. 69/2019 under Section 8/20/29 NDPS Act was registered against them at Police Station Gangyal.