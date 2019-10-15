Four acquitted in murder case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Second Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Virender Singh Bhou on Monday acquitted Gurcharan Singh and Ghara Singh, sons of Lal Chand, Rakesh Kumar, son of Mela Ram and Bodh Raj, son of Mela Ram, all residents of Village Blaser, Tehsil R.S. Pura, District Jammu, who were facing trial in murder case.

After hearing Advocates Prince Khanna, Sumit Khajuria and Manohar Anthal for the accused, the court observed that prosecution has failed to fulfill the standard of proof on the basis of evidence to bring home guilt against the accused persons and all the relevant facts leading to the occurrence have not been proved beyond reasonable shadow of doubt. “The benefit of doubt goes to the accused. Challan, as such, fails and is dismissed against the accused persons, who faced trial herein are acquitted of the charges leveled against them. Their bail and personal bonds shall stand discharged. It is apt to point out that one of the accused Harvinder Singh has absconded and prosecution seeks to lay supplementary charge sheet against him on his arrest or surrender”, the court observed.

“I am constrained to observe that evasive and lackadaisical approach adopted by the Investigating Officer (IO), namely, Inspector Satish Kumar No. 4401/NGO, the then SHO PS Arnia, in the case is un-becoming of a police officer, who in order to benefit the accused, namely, Harvinder Singh, who is serving in 71 Engineers, care of 56 APO, has not taken any effective steps to procure his attendance till date. IO/SHO concerned, therefore, is directed to take immediate steps for procuring attendance of the absconding accused and lay charge sheet accordingly against him so that he shall be brought to justice. SSP, Jammu shall also conduct an inquiry regarding conduct of the I.O in this case so as to fix his responsibility. Prosecution shall be within its right to lay supplementary charge sheet accordingly and for that purpose prosecution may rely upon this charge sheet as well”, the court held.

According to prosecution case, on May 12, 2016 the informant, Manjit Kour had given an application in writing in Police Station Arnia for lodging FIR, stating therein that her husband Bikram Singh, son of Lal Singh, resident of Blaser had gone to Blaser in his bus on May 1, 2016. “At about 08:30 PM, the accused Gurcharan Singh, Ghara Singh, Pumma, son of Gurcharan Singh, Bodh Raj and one of their associates, all residents of Blaser, R.S. Pura, because of some enmity and common object, wrongfully restrained the deceased and attacked him with Kirch and injured him. He was later shifted to GMC, Jammu”, she had stated.