Foundation stone of Machail Mindal Mata Dham laid

State Times News

RAJOURI: Amid religious zeal and enthusiasm, the foundation stone of Machail Mindal Mata Dham a temple, was laid at Tandwal village of Rajouri on Thursday morning. The temple will be constructed near the Jyoti Mata Mandir and Chandi Maa Ke Savak from Rajouri have started the initiative with an aim to inculcate religious spirit among the locals. In the foundation stone laying ceremony, a large number of locals were present while nine minor girls, which are referred as Kanjaks in Hinduism, laid the foundation stone in a religious manner.

The temple will be constructed with the efforts of Chandi Maa Ke Sewaks and local population. Earlier, Chandi Maa Ke Sewaks also organised a Jagran in Rajouri last month in which thousands of people from across the district took part. Chandi maa sewak namely Amit sharma ,Tarun Gupta, Ishan sharma, sunny chowdhary, Navneet Sharma, Gagan Rajput, Deepak chouhan, Manu gupta, Pardeep, Kaka Sharma, Sumit Bhargav and Emroz Suri was also there at the time of foundation stone.