Foundation of 66/11 KV Sub-Station laid at Leh

LEH: Commissioner Secretary, Power Development Department, Hirdesh Kumar on Monday laid the foundation stone for construction of 66/11 KV 1×6.3 MVA new Sub Station at Lungmar-Gangles Leh.

Deputy Commissioner/ CEO, LAHDC, Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Director Planning PDD, Director Finance PDD, Chief Engineer Project Wing, Chief Engineer Generation, PDD/PDC, General Manager, Power Corporation of India, Secretary Technical JK PDD, CPM, REC Jammu and Engineers of PDD and PDC were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary Power directed the concerned executive agency to complete the works within the stipulated time.

The substation when completed will play a vital role in feeding Leh town and further would bring improvement of power scenario in the main Leh city and its hamlets.