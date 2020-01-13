Foundation Day of Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital celebrated

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission celebrated birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and foundation day of Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital, here on Sunday in the hospital premises. Dr Subash Gupta, Senior Vice President presided over the function.

Amar Chand Gupta, Senior Member of the Mission highlighted the achievements of Swami Vivekananda Ji in detail. Atma Saroup Gupta, General Secretary presented annual report of the Hospital for year 2019-20 wherein the performance and achievements of the Hospital were explained in detail. “The Hospital is providing specialized services in the Hospital in 11 Disciplines in the OPD. As many as 86,194 patients were treated in the OPD and 2,964 major surgeries including Lapro were performed during the period. Besides, 61,084, in digital X-Ray, ECG, Ultrasound and Laboratory tests were also conducted,” he said. He added that there is a proposal to expand the hospital in another block near canteen and medical shop. The construction of a Yoga Centre and Meditation Hall is being constructed in the hospital and the statue of Swami Vivekananda would be installed very soon, he added.

Dr Subash Gupta, Senior Vice President informed that the hospital is providing health services to the poor and needy patients in the hospital on one of the principles of Swami ji ‘Nar Seva Narayan Seva’.

Dr Arvind Kohli, CVTS Surgeon donated one cardiac monitor for ICU room with the courtesy of EA-1.3 Life Sciences, Ahmadabad. In the last, Dr Satya Dev Gupta, Vice President presented vote of thanks.