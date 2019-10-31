Forum for Peace & Territorial Integrity discusses effects of post abrogation of Art 370, 35A

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity discussed post abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A scenario and its effects on the people of J&K. In this connection, a meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of I.D Khajuria, President of the Forum. Sheikh Abdul Rehman, Ex-MP and Patron of the Forum, said that October 31 shall be remembered as the blackest day in the history as the State of J and K has been demoted and reduced to Union Territory creating a lot of hardships and inconvenience to the general population compelling them to come on roads to mark their resentment.

General Secretary Additional Secretary Ram Singh, Secretary Harbans Singh Youth Leader Mohinder Ram, Pushpa Dogra and Bilal Khan participated in the meeting.

The members unanimously passed a resolution that October 31, 2019 shall be observed as black day in future.