Former VP ACC, Ambuja Cements addresses MIET students

JAMMU: Ankush N Pawar, former Vice President and Executive Director ACC and Ambuja Cements on Saturday delivered a lecture at the Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET) on topic ‘Power Plant Engineering’.

Addressing students of Departments of Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering and MBA, Pawar shared his vast experience in the field of industry and dwelled on various alternative resources available for power generation. He emphasized on the captive power generation for stand-alone industries to improve the efficiency, giving special mention of steel and cement plants.

Giving a broad over-view of power generation at the global level, he brought out that per capita consumption of electric power in India is just 1,100 units per year as against over 10,000 units in countries like USA and Canada. Even the power generation in advanced countries is much more than in India. He brought out that over 80 per cent power generation is from coal and hydle sources. As coal reserves are limited and may last long for just 50 years, India must strive to generate power from nuclear and other renewable energy resources, he added.

Prof Ankur Gupta, Director MIET thanked Pawar for sparing his time for the students of MIET. The event was organized by Department of Electrical Engineering at MIET under the supervision of Dr Hanuman Prasad.

Prof S K Sharma, Director Academics; Prof P N Sharma, Head of MIET School of Management and Prof Vinayak K Naik, Head of Civil Engineering Department besides faculty members were also present on the occasion.