Former PM Manmohan Singh takes oath as RS member

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.
The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.
Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma were among those who were present during the oath taking in the Chairman’s chamber.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and some BJP leaders were also present.
Singh, 86, has come back as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was elected unopposed as the BJP did not put up a candidate against him.
Singh returned to the Rajya Sabha after a brief gap since his retirement from the Upper House on June 14 this year.
He had earlier represented the state of Assam in Rajya Sabha for a long period. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper