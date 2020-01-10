Former MLCs slam Congress for spreading falsehood on CAA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP senior leaders and former MLCs Ashok Khajuria, Ramesh Arora, Charanjit Singh Khalsa, Vikram Randhawa and Girdhari Lal Raina slammed Congress for trying to spread falsehood about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for narrow political gains at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Former MLCs also appealed to the members of civil society to come and collectively support the rally to be organised by common masses of Jammu region on January 12, as various public forums of Jammu are jointly organising a mega rally in favour of CAA.

Ashok Khajuria, while briefing the media, denounced hatred and violence on the name of CAA being spread in nation on directions of Congress. He said that the residents of ‘Anand Bhawan’ have done great harm to nation in every major decision in history and Congress leaders are still in that rat race, as they repeat all words exactly dictated by Pakistan.

Arora said that CAA is not against anybody and doesn’t discriminate against anybody. We appreciate the Muslims of J&K that they have understood that it will not harm anybody, he added. Criticising PDP leader Baig, he said that democracy was thrown to winds by such leaders.

Vikram Randhawa said that CAA is framed to grant citizenship and not to take it away. He said that this act cannot harm any Indian citizen from any community in any case.