Former MLC Dr Shehnaz Ganai quits National Conference

SRINAGAR: Former MLC Dr Shehnaz Ganai on Saturday announced her disassociation from J&K National Conference.

It is pertinent to mention here that she is the daughter of former minister and veteran NC leader late Khwaja Ghulam Ahmed Ganai, who was a close associate of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Khwaja Ghulam Ahmed Ganai laid down the strong foundation of NC in Poonch during the hard times of the party.

Dr Ganai was elected to J&K State Legislative Council from Jammu division on the mandate of National Conference through Panchayat quota.