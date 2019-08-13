Former MLA Pawan to hoist Tricolour

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Former MLA Udhampur Pawan Gupta like previous years will hoist National Flag at Lal Chowk Udhampur on the Independence Day at 7:45 AM.

He appealed to all the residents of Udhampur for participating in this National event on the Independence Day and exhibit unity and integrity towards the Union of India and pay tributes to the martyrs of the freedom struggle.