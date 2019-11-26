Former MLA inaugurates showroom

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former legislator from Gandhi Nagar Ch Piara Singh along with former MLC Vikram Randhawa on Monday inaugurated a tractor showroom of ‘Farmtrac’ at Kotli Shah Daulla on Jammu-RS Pura Road.

While speaking on the occasion, Vikram said that tractor is an important component of agriculture and R.S Pura being an agricultural hub of Jammu and Kashmir, the new showroom of Farmtrac tractors would ease the problems of farmer community. He said that Farmtrac which is product of Escorts is very affordable and good in use and the new showroom is selling this tractor at very reasonable rates. He expresses his satisfaction that the farmers of the area would definitely be benefitted. He urged farmers also to come and avail the offers being provided by the newly open showroom.

Ch. Piara Singh and Vikram Randhawa congratulated the owner of the new showroom Tara Singh who also happens to be a farmer.

Others who were present on the occasion included Naib Sarpanch Surinder Pal Singh, Saudagar Singh, Ch Ajeet Raj and Jeet Choudhary.