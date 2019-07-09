Former Minister meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Imran Raza Ansari, former Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Ansari apprised Governor about various issues of public importance of Pattanarea including strengthening of road network, power and water supply, education and health facilities. He also assured full support of local people for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

Governor urged Ansari to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.