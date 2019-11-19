Former JMC Comm in ACB net for possessing disproportionate assets

Searches conducted at Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana; assets worth crores detected

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu on Monday booked Kuldeep Khajuria, former Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation/ Chairman BOCA on the charges of possessing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The ACB sleuths also conducted raids at seven locations including three outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir viz Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana.

According to press statement issued by ACB Jammu, in pursuance to investigation of FIR 26/2019 Police Station ACB Jammu under Section 5(1) (d) read with 5(2) J&K P.C Act Svt. 2006 and Section 120-B RPC search was conducted in the residential house of accused Kuldeep Khajuria at House No. 214 Sec. 1, Ext. Adarsh Enclave Trikuta Nagar, Jammu and various incriminating documents were recovered.

“On scrutiny of these documents it was revealed that the accused has acquired huge properties / assets both movable and immovable worth crores of rupees in his name and in the name of his family members including 3-storey palatial house at Adarsh Enclave Trikuta Nagar Jammu, flats at Hyde Park Estate DLF Chandigarh, Golden Palm at Noida, Vardhman Springdale at Sector No. 3 Dharuhera Haryana, land measuring 2 Kanals, 17 Marlas at Chowadhi, Jammu, a plot measuring 48’X80′ bearing Khasra No.256 situated at JDA Colony Trikuta Nagar Jammu, land measuring 13 Kanals and 11 Marlas at Rakh Bhagla Tehsil Samba, land measuring 10 Marlas in Sainik Colony Jammu, gold ornaments weighing over 50 Tolas, partnership in M/S Kashmir Bottles situated at SIDCO Growth Industrial Samba, share in the partnership in National Marketing Corporation, fifty per cent share in partnership in M/S Moonlight Bar and Restaurant situated at Bus Stand Bari Brahmana, manufacturing industrial unit of corrugated boxes, Unit M/S Bhaskar lights at SIDCO Birpur, Samba, Lent interest free loan of 20 lakh to Bal Krishan, son of Om Parkash, resident of Talli Morh, New Plot Jammu, Restaurant at Channi Himmat Jammu and FDR’s amounting to Rs. 40 lakh”, the ACB statement maintained.

The accused has retired as Secretary from government service in December, 2016. “The properties were found to have been acquired by him during his service period between 1984 and 2016. He remained on various lucrative posts including Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Special Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Jammu, Vice Chairman, JDA, Director Urban Local Bodies, Jammu and Secretary, RDD”, the statement issued by ACB Jammu stated adding that assets/properties have been raised by him during his service period by resorting to illegal and corrupt practices which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“The facts related to disproportionate assets of the accused disclose commission of criminal misconduct under Section 13(1) (b) read with Section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. Consequently, a case FIR No. 27/2019 has been registered in Police Station Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu against Kuldeep Khajuria”, the statement said adding that subsequently, seven teams of ACB, Jammu conducted searches at seven locations including three properties outside the UT of J&K belonging to accused Kuldeep Khajuria and his family members viz Flats in Golden Palm, Noida, DLF Hyde Park Estate IF, New Chandigarh Mullanpur, PA, Punjab, and No. H-601, 6th Floor, Tower-H, Vardhman Springdale, Sec No. 3, Dharuhera, Haryana, M/S Moon Light Bar and Restaurant, Bus Stand, Bari Brahmana, M/S Kashmir Bottles, SIDCO, Industrial Growth Centre, Samba, M/S Bhaskar Lights, SIDCO, Birpur Chowk, Bari Brahmana and Factory Café, Opposite Wine Shop, Channi Himmat, Jammu. During the course of searches ACB teams found incriminating documents relating to acquisition of assets/properties out of his ill-gotten money. Further investigation of case is going on.