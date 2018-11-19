Former J&K Chief Secretary Iqbal Khanday passes away

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Mohammad Iqbal Khanday, IAS (Retd) former Chief Secretary, J&K passed away in Srinagar on Monday morning

Governor Satya Pal Malik, his Advisors B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai & K K Sharma, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Administrative Secretaries and DGP Dilbag Singh have expressed profound grief over the demise of Mohammad Iqbal Khanday, IAS (Retd), former J&K Chief Secretary. Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family they have prayed for peace to the departed soul. A condolence meeting is being held in Civil Secretariat Jammu today at 11:00 AM