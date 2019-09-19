Former Jharkhand Cong chief Ajoy Kumar joins AAP

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Only the AAP is truly a party of the ‘aam aadmi’ where anyone can join and work towards development, he said.
Kumar, a former IPS officer, resigned as Jharkhand Congress chief last month, accusing some colleagues of promoting their own interests over the party and indulging in corrupt practices. (PTI)
