Former HuM militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered detention of a former Harkat-ul- Mujahideen (HuM) militant under the Public Safety Act (PSA) apprehending that he may start recruiting innocent youths and provide them arms and ammunition to revive militancy in the Kishtwar district, an official said today.

Kishtwar District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana has issued order under the act against Mohd Abdullah Gujjar alias Dullah alias Sher Khan be detained for the maximum period, he said.

Gujjar is a resident of Sigdi Bhata village of the Kishtwar district.

“The Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar has submitted the dossier and material record in respect of Sher Khan for issuance of detention order under the provision of PSA”, the order of DM reads.

After perusal of the record submitted by the SSP Kishtwar the main activities of the subject are summarised including that the subject remained an active militant of Harkatul Mujahideen (HuM) organisation from 2001 and have been named in more than nine FIRs, the DM said.

He was involved in motivating local youths to participate in their ulterior motives. He imparted training in handling arms and ammunition and recruited them in the said militant organisation, it said.

Gujjar was put in jail for the maximum period and was granted bail by a court in Kishtwar on April 28.

If Gujjar remains free, it will cause great danger to the security of the state as there is apprehension that he, may again start recruiting youths and provide them arms and ammunition to revive militancy in the district and pose a threat to the sovereignty and security of the state, the order said.

The DM said “I am satisfied with the view to prevent Mohd Abdullah Gujjar from such activities which are harmful to the security of the state and maintenance of public order in any manner”.

The order of the DM Kishtwar stated that it is necessary to detain Gujjar under the provision of the J&K Public Safety Act. (PTI)