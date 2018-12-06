Former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu quits PDP

SRINAGAR: Former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He announced his resignation in a letter to PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti.
