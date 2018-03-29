Former EOs of MC Ganderbal in Vigilance net

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) booked two former Executive Officers (EOs) of Municipal Committee (MC), Ganderbal and others for corruption by registering multiple cases against them and subsequently conducted searches at their residential premises.

According to report, SVO lodged four cases vide FIR 07/2018 under Section 5(1) (d) read with 5(2) J&K P.C Act Smvt. 2006 and Sections 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC, 08/2018 under Section 5(1)(d) read with 5(2)J&K P.C Act Smvt. 2006 and Section 120-B RPC, 09/2018 under Section 5(2) J&K P.C Act Smvt. 2006 and Section 120-B RPC, and 10/2018 under Section 5(2) J&K P.C Act Smvt. 2006 and Section 120-B RPC against accused public servants namely, Anees Ahmad Choudhary and Abdul Mateen Baba, the then Executive Officers Municipal Committee, Ganderbal.

After registration of cases, the VOK sleuths obtained search warrants from Anti Corruption Court Srinagar and conducted searches at the residential premises of the aforesaid accused persons.

The aforesaid action was initiated on the basis of Joint Surprise Check (JSC) conducted into the allegations that Municipal Committee (MC) Ganderbal is engaged in malpractices and allowing huge structures on roads against hefty amounts including illegal multi-storied buildings/column structures erected adjacent to the new Hospital Road Chek-Duderhama Ganderbal.

The JSC has revealed that the building permissions have been issued by the aforesaid public servants, who by way of abuse of their official positions in league with the then field Khilafwarzi Assistants of Ward Duderhama Ganderbal namely Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Riyaz Ahmad Tantray and Siraj-ud-din Mir, under a well knit conspiracy with the beneficiary owners namely Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Tantray and Bashir Ahmad Tantray, sons of Abdul Khaliq, Bashir Ahmad Tantray and Manzoor Ahmad Tantray, sons of Ghulam Mohammad and Mehbooba have fraudulently issued the building permission in their favour in violation of BOCA norms/rules on the basis of fake NOCs and have allowed the beneficiary to construct huge complex type structures in violation of approved building permission.