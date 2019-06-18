Former Deputy CM starts blacktopping of roads

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP senior leader Kavinder Gupta along with MLC Vikram Randhawa started blacktopping of the interior roads of Marakadian Mohalla in Model Town Ward No 57, area of Gandhi Nagar Constituency.

Kavinder, who is also former local MLA, said that the road upgradation works worth Rs 70 crores had been sanctioned and approved in Gandhi Nagar Constituency. Many works amongst the new approved list either have been completed or the work is under process, he said, adding that the remaining works shall be taken for execution shortly.

He said that he had made a promise during the 2014 elections to make Gandhi Nagar constituency a model constituency. To accomplish the dream, he has initiated various developmental works in his Constituency which has been completed or is near completion. Kavinder said that BJP believes in the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas And Sabka Vishwas’. Every elected JMC councillor from the respective ward has to play a constructive role and for the upliftment of the society has to work for the residents of ward irrespective of the party affiliation, he added.

MLC Vikram Randhawa in his address said that the due to sincere efforts and regular follow-ups by BJP Legislators and former Deputy Chief Minister various developmental works have been approved and the same shall be executed in phased manner. He appealed to the people of the area to strengthen the hands of BJP and wipe out such persons who only focus on vote bank politics.

Vinay Gupta, Harbans Choudhary, Jyoti, Prerna Nanda, Harpal Singh, Jeet Ram, Rakesh Shastri, Purneem, Darshan Grover, Vijay Sharma, Pawan Chib, Joginder Chib, S. Jaswant Singh, Manohar Meenia and other prominent persons of the area were present on the occasion.