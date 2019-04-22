Former DC Kupwara convicted for embezzlement

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Shah Latief, the then Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, was convicted today by the Special Judge of Anti-Corruption Court Srinagar R.N Wattal for offences u/s 5(1)(c) P.C. Act and Sec. 409 RPC in case FIR (18/2004) Police Station ACB Kashmir. The accused had embezzled an amount of Rs.178702.

Gulam Jeelani CPO and Riaz Ahmad Senior PO, pleaded the case on behalf of Anti Corruption Bureau.

The accused (Shah Latief) has been sentenced with one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs.2 lakh and in default thereof he will have to further undergo 6 months imprisonment under section 409 RPC, under Sec. 5(1)(C) P.C. Act the accused will undergo one year imprisonment and Rs.2 lakh of fined in default thereof, he will further undergo 6 months imprisonment.