Former CS Mohammad Iqbal Khanday passes away

Srinagar: Former Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Iqbal Khanday passed away here on Monday after battling cancer. He was 63.

Khanday, a 1978-batch IAS officer, took premature retirement from service just few months before his superannuation in 2015. He is survived by wife, Judge Kaneez Fatima, and daughter Sehar Iqbal.

Khanday breathed his last at SKIMS Hospital at Soura, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer, which had relapsed after his retirement from service.

Khanday will be buried at a graveyard near his Humhama residence, relatives said.

Known as an able administrator, Khanday was dogged by several controversies during his years of service — the last one being his premature retirement due to differences with the PDP-BJP Government over transfer of few subordinate officers.

He was also an accused in the infamous 2006 Srinagar sex scandal and arrested by the CBI in connection with case of sexual exploitation of women including an underage girl. However, he was acquitted by the Trial Court.

Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the demise of Mohammad Iqbal Khandey.

In his condolence message, Governor described him as an able administrator who worked with dedication for public welfare.

Governor prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief.

A condolence meeting was convened in the Civil Secretariat in Jammu. Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary B.V.R Subrahmanyam, administrative secretaries and other senior officers attended the meet.

Kumar remembered Khanday for his administrative acumen and dynamism. “Our heart goes out to the family of Iqbal Khandey Sahab, who in the later part of his life went through a personal tragedy of losing his son in a road accident,” he said.

Chief Secretary said that Iqbal Khandey has made an everlasting and indelible impression on the State Administration.

“His prompt decision-making, decisiveness in resolution of issues, clinical commentary on the files and immaculate get-up have been the hallmark of his service career” Chief Secretary observed.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of my colleagues, I express heartfelt condolences to the family. We pray for the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” Chief Secretary said in his condolence message.

Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti condoled Khanday’s death. “Sorry to hear about the demise of Iqbal Khanday Sb. He was Chief Secretary in J&K & worked with me when I had the privilege of heading the government. My heartfelt condolences to his family & loved ones (sic),” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Mehbooba, in a statement, said Khanday was a “simple person easy to get along with and totally dedicated to his job”. She appreciated the significant contributions made by the officer in various State departments.

The Secretary Information Department Sarmad Hafeez expressing his grief over the demise of former Chief Secretary said that Iqbal Khandey was the man with a compassionate heart, who always worked for the welfare of people of the State. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaving family and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.

A condolence meeting was also held in the Information Department, which was presided over by the Director Information Department Tariq Ahmed Zargar.

The Director expressing his grief over the demise said that the State has lost a gifted administrator, whose problem-solving skills and promptness to deliver would always be remembered.

In a condolence message, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Secretary.

The office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir also held a condolence meeting which was attended by all the officers, who prayed for peace to the departed soul. The role of the deceased in the capacity of Head of the Departments was lauded and the whole Revenue Department expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

The KAS Officers Association expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Secretary J&K State. The Association held a condolence meeting, convened by its President Tasaduq Hussain Mir today here at Civil Secretariat Jammu.

It was attended by the various officers and office bearers of the KAS Officers Association and various other officers.

The President of the Association hailed the deceased as an officer of impeccable integrity with a deep sense of commitment towards the people of the State and said that his demise is an irreparable loss to the State.

While expressing condolences, the Association prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family at this hour of grief.

In a condolence message, Under Secretaries to the government (Promotee) expressing their heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family, remembered the deceased for his administrative acumen and dynamism.

The J&K Public Service Commission held a condolence meeting under the chairmanship of Latief-u-Zaman Deva, chairman to express their heartfelt condolence on the demise of Mohammad Iqbal Khandey. The Commission observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul and also prayed to Almighty to rest his soul in peace and give fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this untimely and irreparable loss.

Social Welfare Department in their condolence message said that Iqbal Khandey has left an everlasting and indelible impression on the State administration.

In an official handout issued here, the spokesperson of the department said that State will remember precious public service of Iqbal Khandey as a bureaucrat who had great administrative skills.

The press release read that the Department was stunned over the demise of a noble soul and prayed for the courage to bereaved family to bear this irresponsible loss. The department also expressed solidarity with the deceased’s sister Rukhsana Gani who is Director General Social Welfare Department Kashmir.

In their condolence message, the Faculty members and offices of the Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, Regional Centre, Sidhra Jammu expressed their condolences on the demise of Iqbal Khandey and said that the deceased was known for his promptness in decision-making during his tenure as Director, IMPARD.

The J&K Civil Secretariat Employees Union also convened a meeting attended by the various officers and office bearers of the Association to mourn the demise. A two-minute silence was observed to pay respects to the departed soul and pray for his eternal peace.

Expressing their grief over demise of Iqbal Khandey, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir in a press release issued here said that the department along with the teachers’ fraternity remembers the deceased for his outstanding and inspirational contribution in administration, which they witnessed during his tenure as the Director School Education Kashmir from 1st March 1987 to 31st November 1988.

Sajid Iqbal, Khanday’s son was killed in a road accident in 2011.