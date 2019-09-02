Former CEC Dorjey Motup passes away

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Former CEC, LAHDC Leh Dorjey Motup passed away on Sunday morning at his official residence at Leh. Mutup was 64 and was still the Councillor from Kyungyam Constituency in the LAHDC Leh. He hasn’t been well for over a year now.

Chairman Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P Wangyal have expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former Chairman LAHDC, Leh, Dorjey Motup. Describing Motup a dynamic politician who always worked for the betterment of the society, Haji Anayat Ali said that it is difficult to fill void left by him.

In a condolence message, Chairman LC prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

CEO LAHDC, Leh Wangyal while expressing his condolences said that he was extremely saddened to know that his valued colleague and friend is no more. Calling the death of Motup as irreparable loss to the people of Ladakh, Wangyal said Motup was a remarkable leader known for his simplicity, honesty and served Ladakhi society with utmost diligence and compassion for many years.

“His demise has left a vacuum not only in the Hill Council but in the hearts of people of Ladakh,” Wangyal added.