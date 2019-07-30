Former BMO Ganderbal acquitted in trap case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Special Judge Anticorruption Kashmir R.N Wattal on Monday acquitted Ghulam Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Aziz Mir, resident of Rawalpora Budgam, the then BMO Ganderbal in trap case as Anticorruption Bureau failed to prove its case.

Brief facts of the case are that on October 27, 2003 the complainant Saleema Bano who was working as sweeper under the administrative control of accused Ghulam Mohammad Mir, the then BMO Ganderbal, lodged a written complaint with Vigilance Organization with averments that the accused has demanded Rs. 5000 as illegal gratification through his orderly Abdul Aziz for rectifying obliteration in her service book. The complainant begged for the mercy but the accused was adamant. Accordingly, the FIR No.33 of 2003 under section 5 (2) P.C.Act was registered at Police Station Vigilance Organisation Kashmir and investigation in the case commenced. The trap team headed by A R Lone DySp was constituted.

After hearing both the sides, the court observed that prosecution has miserably failed to sustain the charge against the accused under Section 5(2) P.C. Act read with Section 161 of RPC. “The charge sheet is dismissed and accused is accordingly acquitted, his bail bonds shall stand discharged”, the court observed.