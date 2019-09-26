Former BCCI chief Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa Gurunath elected TNCA President

Chennai: Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, was on Thursday elected unopposed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), making her the first woman to head a state unit of the Indian Board.
Rupa is the wife of Gurunath Meiyappan, who is serving a life ban for his involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal.
Rupa was elected at the TNCA’s 87th Annual General Meeting here.
As the filing of nominations came to a close on Wednesday evening, Rupa’s was the only nomination filed for the post of president, whose election was announced on the floor of the house as per TNCA norms.
The TNCA’s Executive meeting on Sunday decided to hold the elections on Thursday.
TNCA recently hit the headlines after unnamed officials, coaches and players in its franchise-based Tamil Nadu Premier League were accused of being involved in match-fixing.
An inquiry is currently underway in the matter. (PTI)
