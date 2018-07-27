Forests; their importance, strategies for protection

Share Share 0 Share 0

Prof. (Dr) R.D Gupta

“Forest is an ecosystem which ensures coexistence of man with its trees, plants, animals, birds, insects etc. to meet his all needs viz; food, fodder, fuel, fertilizer, timber and medicines”.

In the light of the above, forests serve as a base of environment ecology and hydrology of any region. Thus, trees and plants of the forests are wave of the future. It is because, firstly they provide oxygen to all the living organisms including human beings and plants without which they cannot survive. Secondly, they bring rains and as such are considered as the producer of water. Forests also serve as filters by absorbing carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, oxides of nitrogen, ammonia, methane and other harmful pollutants. Therefore, the life line on the planet earth is very much connected with the forests and with their destruction the human life is certainly to vanish from this planet earth.

It has been predicted by a number of environmentalists / researchers if no serious efforts are taken to save the green gold, India will have no more forests by the end of 21st century. Good agricultural land will be ruined as has been happened in case of what are these days the deserts of Saharh, Mesopotamia Thar and Indus valley and millions of people will die of starvation. The hard facts are even being noticed these days and the things are apparently becoming more and more vulnerable. There already exist a number of crises. There is shortage of drinking water especially during summer season. Thousands of cattle are dying in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Orissa and other areas for want of fodder and water. The vegetative cover is disappearing rapidly and man is not realizing the devastative consequences of these developments.

These days, India is almost tree less – east to west and north to south, wherever one goes treelessness is the most predominant feature. The deforestation in the central India has deprived of tribal people of their conventional source of food. These people have been dislocated and forced to settle elsewhere. Their environment and ecology has been largely deforested. The deforestation of the Himalayas through commercial trees fallings have created serious problems for the country. The floods of northern India have crippled national economy in direct and indirect losses. Agricultural fields are devastated annually. Road and railway communications are damaged badly vis-à-vis many other public properties. The floods of Kashmir valley and Jammu of September 4-05-2014 are the glaring examples in this regard where thousands people were rendered homeless, a number of lives lost and hundreds of livestock and wild animals perished and lakhs of rupees had to be spent on their relief and then rehabilitation.

As a result a deforestation of J&K Himalayas, our waterfalls, springs, streams have already been dried up and some are drying faster. Many rural areas are in distress for scarcity of drinking water. Hardly any forest in J&K state has escaped degradation under biotic pressure. Soil erosion is widespread and desert like conditions are appearing everywhere. Kashmir valley is the worst affected. Soil erosion from the bare hills is silting up the rivers in fury and frequency. Floods also cause pollution.

Forest law provides for closing 25% of the forest area at a time for purposes of rehabilitation and regeneration. This rule worked well till 1947 when the conditions started deteriorating. Now our forests are not regenerating and it is a matter of grave concern for all of us.

On one hand when the plunder of green gold in Kashmir valley is going on unabatedly and on the other hand, the coming up of numerous stone quarries with in the forest covers is posing yet another threat to their survival. Most of the stone quarries have come up indiscriminately throughout the length and breadth of Kashmir Division at the foot hills bearing rich coniferous vegetation. Three stone quarries have come up within mountainous range on the right side of Trehgam Shimnag road of Kupwara district having a dense forest of conifers extending to an area of 5 km. Similarly, stone quarries have come into sight in Kichihama of Baramula district endangering thousands of forest trees.

Oak forests of Kandi Budal, Rajouri districts have been destructed by the people for agriculture-Khair, a traditional tree of Jammu region, is going to extinct under exploitation of modern Kathua manufacturing units. Khair trees are searched from all over the subtropical belt to feed these units. Bamboo forests of jasrota and Kathua forest ranges have been exterminated practically since for the last 30 years. Forests of Jammu region, especially of Siwaliks are burnt mercilessly every year causing grievous losses to natural environment. The process of desertification of Siwalik forests and those of Jammu Kandi, is highly accelerated. Chir pine continues under heavy tapping for resin in utter disregard of the condition of the Chir forests. Under the gab of extraction of dry and fallen trees are being extracted without any interference. Hardly 3-4 decades back, one may recollect the position of Bahu and Mahamaya Rakhs (forests) around Jammu, which were quite dense and full of Acacia nilotica (Kikar), Acacia catechu (Khair) and Acacia modesta (Phullai) as well as Dalbergiasissa (shisham), Monosperma. domestica (Pala) Cassia fistula (Amalta) Syzygium cumini (Jaman) , Mangifera Indica (Aam) etc. All these tree species were responsible for producing cool breeze locally called Tadu early in the morning at about 4.00 AM upto early Nineteen hundred sixty which has now totally stopped. Several compartments in Dudu and Billawar forest ranges have been badly damaged. It has been mentioned in a report that during 1996-2001, about 40,000 green trees were illegally cut in these ranges and at several places the left over lower portions of trees have been burnt (Sharma, 2003). Similar were the situations in Doda and Bhadarwah forest divisions.

