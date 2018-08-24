Forest official shot dead in Baramulla

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists shot dead a Forest Department official tonight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, police said.
“Terrorists this evening barged inside Tariq Ahmad Malik’s house in Zandpal area in Tangmarg and fired upon him,” a police spokesman said. Malik sustained critical injuries and later succumbed, he said.
Police have registered a case and initial investigation establishes the involvement of LeT militant Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo, the spokesman said.
