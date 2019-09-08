Forest Deptt seizes six trucks, excavator

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Acting on specific information regarding breaking of forest land and felling of green trees in Chatta area, teams of Forest and Police Department visited the spot and initiated action against the defaulters.

The Forest team was comprised of DFO Jammu Alok Kumar Maurya, Range Officer Bahu Naeem Naik and Forester while the Police team was headed by SDPO East Rajinder Singh Rahi.

The teams set up Naka on Chatta-Sunjwan road and seized six forest earth laden trucks coming from nearby forest area on account of violation under J&K Forest Act.

Further, the forest and police teams reached the point of illegal earth cutting in forest area at Compartment 8/Chatta and seized one excavator machine. Higher authorities of the forest department have been apprised of the situation and a detailed enquiry has been initiated into the matter.

Also an FIR regarding the matter has been lodged with the Police for violation of J&K Forest Act and J&K Forest Conservation Act and under other relevant sections for damage to Government property and Criminal offense.

Besides, Forest Offence Report (FOR) has also been registered against the culpirits and confiscation proceedings against the seven vehicles have also been initiated.

The DFO said that the department is taking stringent measures to prevent encroachment on Forest land.