Forest Deptt organises remembrance function

SRINAGAR: Department of Forest on Wednesday organized a remembrance function here to pay homage to officials of the Department who laid their lives while discharging their duties to secure the precious green-gold of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, officers and officials of the Forest Department highlighted the role of front-line staff who discharge their duties in challenging circumstances.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K, Dr Mohit Gera, highlighted the need of establishing a Forest Martyr’s Memorial in the cities of Srinagar and Jammu to begin with and followed by memorials in the Forest Training Schools.

He instructed the officers for complete documentation of the details of every forest martyr.

Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir, S.F.A Gillani, assured that the legitimate demands of front-line field staff are being looked into as forest protection has been a priority during the last three decades.

Later, a token 2-minute silence was observed in the honour of forest martyrs.