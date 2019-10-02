The foreign policy which had touched the low during the Congress regime looks to have received a booster doze under the present BJP government. India’s assertion on the global front had remained always low. The advent of BJP government at New Delhi with absolute majority has taken world powers with surprise. In its earlier version there was full of speculation because of the party carrying forward its Hinduvata agenda. West was earlier reluctant to take Modi as the leader. It was United States of America which had denied him visa when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat and later on the same country hosted a red carpet welcome to him on his maiden visit and Modi as a leader from India was able to connect well with the Americans and Indians on the same tempo. Today when the trade tariff disputes are on India’s hint to reduce duties for American goods has once again slightly lifted India’s image in the world arena. Americans were the first to understand the importance of relations with India though reluctantly. Even the 9/11 WTO terror bombing which did shook the American conscience was not ready to accept India reeling under the Pak-exported Terrorism in Kashmir. India very comfortably blew the lid of Pakistan lie in United Nations over its charge of excess in Kashmir. Today, Pakistan stands singled out on terror-front because of India’s relentless effort to convince the global powers about the Pakistan misadventure. Even India stood with Americans on the South China Sea territorial dispute. The Trump administration even threw its weight behind India’s opposition to China’s ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, saying the $ 50 billion project passes through “disputed territory” and no country should dictate the Belt and Road initiative. India opposed the project as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), over which India has conveyed its protests to China. The area covers Karakoram mountain ranges, including the Siachen glacier. India skipped the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) last year due to its sovereignty concerns over the CPEC, a flagship project of China’s prestigious Silk Road project,

officially called One Belt One Road (OBOR).