Foreign firms should not be allowed in India’s telecommunication sector: SJM

AGENCY

New Delhi: Raising national security concerns, an RSS-affiliate Sunday demanded that telecommunications be declared a critical and strategic infrastructure sector disallowing foreign firms, especially Chinese companies, to enter.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said India’s telecommunications network should be fully indigenised and reserved for domestic companies on security grounds.

“Telecommunications must be declared a critical and strategic infrastructure vital to India’s security. Once this is done, the bans on imports cannot be challenged at the WTO,” SJM national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan told PTI.

He also said China today controls a significant section of India’s telecom networks and information dominance is at the core of China’s military strategy.

The SJM also called for adoption of a “Buy Indian Act” and “Telecom Security Act” by Parliament, much like the US, Australia and New Zealand have done.

Mahajan said Indian companies are capable to build a 100 pc indigenous network, but they are not being encouraged by the government like in other foreign countries.

“India must recognise the full extent of the national and economic security threat posed by foreign and especially Chinese equipment in India’s ICT networks,” he said.