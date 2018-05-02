Ford launches Compact Utility Vehicle

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ford on Wednesday introduced India’s first Compact Utility Vehicle, Ford Freestyle for Indian consumers at a compelling price starting from Rs 5.09 lakh in Jammu.

The all-new global product from Ford combines SUV-like robust design, benchmark performance, innovative technologies and outstanding fuel efficiency – for greater choice to customers. The brand new CUV is available in four variants across two fuel options and six new colours, including a new White Gold, Canyon Ridge, Moondust Silver, Oxford White, Smoke Grey and Absolute Black.

“The all-new Ford Freestyle is a cool-new car for the young, new age, emerging Indian customers who aspire to own an SUV-like vehicle,” said Anuj Tyagi, General Manager, Sales, Ford India whilke launching the vehicle here on Wednesday.

“Freestyle will meet this unmet need of customers and enable them to own a vehicle that combines both SUV styling as well as capabilities, at a price that they want,” he added.

Powered by a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine and five speed manual transmission, the new model can generate a power output of 96 PS. Besides SUV styling, the new model also comes with 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with AppleCar Play and Android Auto.

The petrol variants of the vehicle are priced between Rs 5.09 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh while diesel trims are tagged between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 7.89 lakh.