Forces upbeat; separatists upset over killing of terrorists

Are you Mujahideen or Pak proxy: Army, cops hit out at ‘local terrorists’

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A day after six terrorists were gunned down in the Valley, security forces on Sunday said that the year-long counter-insurgency operation has resulted in a remarkable change in the security situation in the region, the upset separatists called for a shut-down in a bid of desperation.

Addressing the media in a joint press conference, 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen J.S Sandhu said, “We have killed about 190 terrorists as on date, in 2017. Out of these 190, 80 are local terrorists and 110 foreign. Out of these 110, 66 terrorists were killed near the LoC while infiltrating.”

“Approximately 125-130 terrorists killed this year belonged to the hinterland of Kashmir Valley, resulting in a remarkable change in the situation in the region,” he added.

Urging the youth who have joined terrorist organisations to return home, Sandhu said, “Come back to the mainstream, this will facilitate the return of peace to the valley. We are ready to receive them in an honourable manner.”

Sandhu also urged the local youth to not fall into Pakistan’s trap and asked, “The local terrorists must realise that it is easy to call yourself a Mujahid. But are you a Mujahid, or just a proxy for Pakistan?”

Giving the example of Majid Arshid Khan, a young footballer from Anantnag who quit Lashkar, Sandhu said that the security forces have achieved substantial success in rehabilitating young local boys who had joined terror camps.

Khan who had joined terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba walked into a security camp with his arms and ammunition and surrendered on Friday.

“I want to highlight that the Hajin group has largely been decimated. One of the persons who was killed is Osama Jangi or Obaid. He is reportedly the nephew of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and possibly the son of Abdur Rehman Maki–the Lashkar number two,” he said. Dwelling upon Saturday’s encounter, the Army shared intel on how the Pakistan commanders were tracked. “Yesterday’s killed terrorists were holed up inside a house for two to three days and that’s how we found them,” they said. Arms and ammunition including Under-Barrel Grenade Launchers, AK-47s and 10 hand grenades were recovered after the encounter.

“Based on specific information, the joint operation was launched by CRPF, Army, J&K Police in which six terrorists were eliminated, all were foreign terrorists. Commend all agencies who worked to ensure the success of the operation,” he added.

Thanking the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the intelligence agency, J&K DGP SP Vaid said that the Valley needs to be free from gun violence and drugs for peace to prevail in the region.

He also commended the efforts of the security forces to successfully persuade young local boys who had joined terrorist organisations to return.

On the question of Islamic State claiming the responsibility of Zakura encounter in Srinagar, Vaid said, “It is yet to be verified and I do not think ISIS has any imprints here. We were able to successfully wean away more than 60 boys from taking the path of violence. We are hopeful that we will be able to convince parents of other boys to leave this path (of violence) and return to mainstream.”

Congratulating the security forces for their achievement, Vaid said that Hajin has been a difficult area to operate, but they are very clear in their aim.

“Hajin has been a difficult area to operate. We have lost few of our soldiers in this area in this year. But we are very clear in our motive and will continue with our operation,” Vaid said.

On the surrender of footballer-turned-militant Majid Khan before the Army recently following an appeal by his mother, Vaid said it was an “encouraging trend”.

“It is a very encouraging trend and I would request other mothers also to appeal to their children to leave the path of violence because we do not want anybody to get hurt,” he said.

Addressing the media, IG CRPF said the terrorists killed on Saturday belonged to the same group that had attacked CRPF Commandant Chetan Cheetah in Bandipora on February 14. Cheetah was injured in the attack and had slipped into coma.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Munir Khan also ruled out the presence of ISIS in Kashmir.

Commenting on wrapping militant Mugees Ahmad Mir’s body in alleged IS flag at his funeral, the IGP said, “Throw a black flag over anybody and claim (he is from) ISIS. I will not agree to what all you are saying, because it is still a subject matter of investigation.

“TuM (Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen) claimed that he (Mir) was (their) district commander. The DGP has already said that it is the subject matter of investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, restrictions in parts of Srinagar continued for the second day on Sunday in view of a strike called by separatists against the recent anti-militancy operations conducted by security forces in the Valley. Restrictions in eight police station areas continued for the second day on Sunday, a police official said.

He said the curbs were in force in Khanyar, M R Gunj, Nowhatta, Rainawari, Safakadal, Maisuma, Kralkhud and Parimpora police station areas of the city.

The restrictions were imposed as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in view of the strike called by the separatists.

The restrictions were first imposed on Saturday in the wake of killing of a militant in a shootout with police in the outskirts of the city on Friday.

Three terrorists travelling in a car opened fire on a police team at the Zakura crossing on Srinagar-Ganderbal road, killing sub-inspector Imran Tak and injuring a special police officer (SPO) on Friday evening.

The police team managed to intercept the car and apprehended one militant, but two others fled from the scene.

Later, police came to know that Mugees Ahmad Mir, one of the two militants who had managed to escape, was brought home dead.

Mir, a resident of Parimpora in the city, was brought home dead last evening after he was injured in the shoot-out.

The slain terrorists was an associate of Zakir Musa, who left the Hizbul Mujahideen to float an IS affiliate in Kashmir.

Mir’s killing was followed by the killing of six LeT militants in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in an encounter yesterday.

Later in the night, the separatists called for a shutdown today against these killings.

In a joint statement, the separatists, comprising chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference – Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq – and JKLF Mohammad Yasin Malik, called for complete shutdown for today against the cordon and search operations being carried out by armed forces in the Valley.

The separatist troika said, “Section of youth feels forced to find expression to their political aspirations and will by resorting to armed means because of stubbornness on the part of Government of India with regard to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar due to the strike, the police official said.

However, he said, the weekly flea market, along the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through Lal Chowk city centre, was open.

The official said public transport was sparse, but private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in many areas of the city. Similar reports were received from other district headquarters of the valley, he said.