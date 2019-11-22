Forces need to remain vigilant against any nefarious design: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh emphasized upon the officers and Jawans to increase pressure on pale terror networks, which have brought death and destruction to people and are still out to disturb peace and people’s lives, and livelihoods.

Addressing Jawans here, the DGP said restoration of peace and normalcy is essential for growth. He said that our forces have sacrificed their lives to secure the security of people and it should be our resolve to carry forward the mission of our heroes. He said that latest gadgets are being provided to policemen for fighting terror threat in an effective way.

The DGP said that due to dedicated role of Jammu and Kashmir Police at different fronts, Government sanctioned many welfare measures for police personnel and added that more steps for welfare of personnel are being taken in near future.

Singh visited different Police establishments in Budgam District wherein he took stock of available facilities for Jawans and also interacted with jurisdictional officers and police personnel. During his visit the DGP was accompanied by the DIG CKR, V K Birdhi; DIG CRPF D S Mann and SSP Budgam, Nagpure Amod Ashok.

During the day long visit, DGP visited police establishments at Moochu, Nuwbug and Surasyar in Budgam District where he interacted with police personnel deployed at these places and also reviewed available facilities for Jawans. He also inspected an under-construction police building at Moochu. The DGP also announced Bhara Khana for Jawans at these places.

While interacting with jurisdictional police personnel, the DGP lauded the determined role of J&K Police and other CAPF personnel in maintaining peace and order of the area. He said because of dedicated efforts of the forces, attempts of anti-national elements have been foiled. The DGP complimented the role of officers and Jawans on anti-terrorism front and said that the forces need to remain vigilant to thwart any nefarious designs of elements, inimical to cause harm to our people and property.

During the visit, the DGP heard grievances of police personnel and assured them that their grievances will be redressed on priority.

DGP later inspected Police Station Chadoora and reviewed crime scenario in its jurisdiction. On his arrival, he was presented a Guard of Honour. He impressed upon the territorial officers to pay attention to cases related to drug peddling and terrorism.

The DGP also visited the family of martyr policeman Tasveer Ahmad Dar at Sursyar and interacted with family members of the martyr. He assured them that they are part of Police Pariwar and all possible help would be provided to them.