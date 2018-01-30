Forces giving befitting response to terror perpetrators in J&K: Prez

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Agency

New Delhi: The armed forces have been giving a befitting response to the perpetrators of terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday and asserted that the government was open to holding talks with those wishing to shun violence and join the mainstream.

In an address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, he also said that terrorist violence in the interiors of Jammu and Kashmir was directly related to cross- border infiltration.

Referring to cross border terror activities in the state, the president said that with better coordination, the Army, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir police were giving a “befitting response” to the perpetrators.

“My Government has kept open the path of dialogue with those who wish to shun violence and join the mainstream, while reposing faith in the Constitution of India,” he said.

Kovind said maximum number of youths, who were influenced by the Naxal-Maoist ideology, have surrendered and joined the mainstream in the past three years.

Talking about the strategic partnership model in the defence manufacturing sector, he said it has been given a final shape.

“This will encourage maximum participation of private sector in the manufacture of major defence platforms and equipment and would provide a fillip to employment generation,” the president said.

The defence ministry in May had finalised a much-awaited policy under which select private firms will be roped in to build military platforms such as submarines and fighter jets in India in partnership with foreign entities.

Seen as a major initiative, the policy aims to create a vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country through the involvement of both the major Indian corporates as well as the MSME sector.

In his address, the president also talked about the implementation of the ‘One Rank One Pension’ scheme for retired personnel of the three services.

“My Government has fulfilled its commitment of ‘One Rank One Pension’ and disbursed arrears of more than Rs.10,000 crore to over 20 lakh retired armed forces personnel,” he said.