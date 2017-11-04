‘Forces effectively dealing with ceasefire violations’

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Security forces are retaliating effectively with use of “more force” to ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid on Friday said.
He also said that forces were effectively dealing with militancy. “Our forces are dealing effectively (to ceasefire violations by Pakistan). Our forces are giving equal response.
Rather they are retaliating with more force”, he told reporters here.
Vaid was speaking after a wreath laying ceremony of Constable Tapan Mondal, who was killed in firing by Pakistani Rangers during patrolling along the International Border in Samba district yesterday.
The ceremony was organised at the martyr memorial at BSF headquarters and was attended by top security officials.
